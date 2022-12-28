iHeartRadio
12-YR OLD RAISED $40,000+ WORTH OF TOYS FOR ALBERTA CHILDRENS HOSPITAL

Jeanae Elisha Ventura, Jr. Teen Galaxy International 2022-2023

Jeanae Elisha Ventura (12 Year Old from Calgary, AB) was incredibly grateful to be able to collect and deliver approximately 2,400 toy donations worth $40,500 to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for Christmas with the help of All Season Decor.


Her advocacy is to help and support kids and youth like her! One of the ways she wanted to do this, she thought, is to bring smiles to the kids staying at the hospital during the Christmas season. Christmas is a time of giving, she says! Her message to the youth is to contribute to create a sense of community so that we can work together and help elevate each other!

 

