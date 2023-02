`American Idol` premiered this Sunday! Let`s just say Canada is being represented by a future star!

17 year old Tyson Venegas of Vancouver left Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan absolutely amazed with his vocals during his audition.Tyson not only scored the approval of the judges but also the first platinum ticket of the season!

Were rooting for you Tyson!

See the incredible performance below.