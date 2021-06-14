30 Things I Learnt 30 Days Before My 30th Bday: Part 16-22

Alright friend, now that the weekend has past we gotta play some catch up and kick off The 30 Things I Learnt 30 Days Before My 30th Birthday with number 16!

16. If it’s not going to matter in 5 years, 5 weeks or 5 days don’t spend too much time worrying about it. Spend 5 minutes on it, maybe rationalize a different way but don’t pay too much attention to it or let it take up real estate in your mind for too long

17. Your trauma is your responsibility to fix. Now don’t get it twisted, what happened to you to create that trauma is not your responsibility or your fault in any way shape or form but unfortunately we are responsible for repairing that damage so we don’t carry it any longer or put it onto someone else.

18. If something seems off it probably is. You gotta trust your gut because your body gives you so many signs when there are red flags its bananas. Anxiety, nausea, etc. those types of things is your body responding to something it knows is off or wrong- so listen to it.

19. Have a routine/ get into a routine you like. I’m still working on mine but I’ve gotten into a pretty solid groove of recognizing how I like to start my mornings and when I do that routine I find myself more successful in other parts of my life.

20. Make time for the people who make time for you. It’s gotta be a two way street if someone isn’t making the effort or time, then you need to put the same into that relationship or decide if it’s time to let it go.

21. Keep your business and home life separate in the sense that you NEED days off. Don’t answer emails or work calls on days off- create that boundary. Years ago people didn’t have 24/7 access to us- why do they get it now just cause it’s easier at the touch of a button.

22. Take care of yourself. Cut your hair, do facials, gym, eat well. You only have one body so you really do need to be good to it. Plus…feeling good internally and externally (I find) just helps with feeling good all over in general. It sounds obvious but we are so good at getting lazy with this.