30 Things I Learnt 30 Days Before My 30th Bday: Part 23-29

Hey friend! If you’ve been following this journey for a while now you’ll know that we’re almost done the 30 days leading up to my 30th birthday. I am taking a few days off leading up to my birthday and on my birthday to relax and take some me time so we’re going to pack a couple last ones in here and we’re officially on number 23, so let’s get the ball rolling!

23. Feelings aren’t fixed. Someone can say they’ll love you forever or that their feelings won’t change and they very well may not. BUT you have to also understand they can change because feelings are not fixed. You cannot control when your feelings hit or leave. You also can’t control someone else’s. Is it disappointing when that happens? Of course BUT sometimes things just don’t work because feelings are not fixed.

24. Choose five f’s a day to give and make them count. Do not spend your important time caring about things that don’t matter like the guy in traffic who cut you off. Choose 5 important things to give an F about every day and that way you won’t waste your time paying attention to things that don’t deserve your attention.

25. Take time to do simple things. Go for a walk, breathe in fresh air, cook yourself a meal you like cause one day you won’t be able to do these things as easily.

26. Don’t people please. Be kind and generous and loving but don’t ever bow down to someone else just to make them like you. If they don’t like you for you, you don’t want them in your life anyway. Plus, that’s just exhausting.

27. Always negotiate your wage. Budget is generally predetermined but what you’re being offered is always base and lower than what they have budgeted majority of the time so always negotiate your pay. Know your worth and add the tax baby!

28. Off the heels of 27, pay people what they’re worth. Don’t lowball people for their work especially if it’s a special craft- it’s what they deserve and most of the time they even deserve more so don’t waste their time, undermine their abilities or insult someone by offering what YOU think you should pay.

29. Saving money is great but enjoying experiences that you will be able to look back on and remember forever is even better. I am out of debt from all my experiences I’ve lived so far. Money comes and goes. That’s just life BUT I have never looked back on something I did and spent that cash on and been like oh I wish I didn’t do that cause I’d have more money in my savings now. That just isn’t a thing.