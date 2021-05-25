30 Things I've Learnt 30 Days Before My 30th Birthday: Part 1&2

Hey friend! I don’t know about you but sometimes birthdays make me feel some type of way. To be honest, this birthday I have coming up was making me feel really weird. For the longest time I always dreaded turning 30. I felt like I had to be somewhere specific in my life, accomplished a certain amount of things and have all my $h*t figured out. Then I realized that I don’t need any of that because I’ve actually figured out so many other important things already and I decided I’d like to share them with you. So we’re going to call this 30 Things I Learnt 30 Days Before my 30th Birthday and I’m going to share something I’ve learnt with you every day for 30 days leading up to my 30th birthday. Cool? Cool. Now that we get the premise I’m going to share day one and two with you because day one was a holiday so we gotta make it up somehow. You ready? Leggoooo!

Say I love you. Say it when you feel it and say it often because life is so short and you never know where it takes you. Life has this funny predetermined path for you that you have NO clue where it’s going to end up. So say your I love yous. You’ll never regret saying I love you to someone, I promise. Call your family and loved ones. If I could have one more phone call with my grandma I would do anything to get that. Even record them to keep. Or if you have a message on your answering machine with their voice, keep it! You’ll never get tired of hearing someone’s voice you love.

So now that you get the premise get ready for the next couple weeks because there’s going to be a cute little lesson I’ve learnt wrapped up in a bow for you right here every day.

Love your guts,

KyRo