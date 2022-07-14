$5 DROP-IN FEE FOR THESE CALGARY OUTDOOR POOLS!

Temperatures in Calgary are soaring and you want to be swimming.

The Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association (COSPA) manages eight outdoor swimming pools on behalf of The City of Calgary for use by Calgarians during the summer!

The eight outdoor pools:

Bowview – 1910 6th Avenue NW

Forest Lawn – 1706 39th Street SE

Highwood – 25 Holmwood Avenue NW

Millican Ogden Pool – 2094 69th Avenue SE

Mount Pleasant – 2310 6th Street NW

Silver Springs – 5720 Silver Ridge Dr. NW

South Calgary – 3130 16th Street SW

Stanley Park – 4011 1A Street SW

Summer 2022 $5 flat rate pricing for pool admission for all ages.

Find you pool and pick a time slot here!