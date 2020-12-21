5 Reasons Why You Are the Best Person You Could Possibly Spend Christmas With

If you’re anything like me, you truly and deeply to the core never thought that you’d be spending Christmas by yourself like, ever. Maybe your family makes a huge deal out of Christmas. Maybe you just are super extroverted and you’re surrounded by people on such a regular basis it would be nearly impossible, or maybe you’ve always just thought “I’ll never be alone on Christmas, and that is a straight up given”

Well, COVID really did find a way to take over our lives and eternally remove all of the “straight up givens” known to man, didn’t it? Like as if this invisible respiratory disease overtook the entire world and made it an incredibly dangerous place to live in turn canceling Christmas as we know it. Like, this isn’t even a movie I’d willingly watch and we’re living it. HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?

If you’re like me, you’re a BIG Christmas guy. Like every year on Christmas eve your family (who lives far away) has a massive gathering that you have never ever missed in your entire 27 years of life, and now coming to terms with the fact that you’re not missing it this year because you’re busy you’re missing it because it’s not even happening, well that’s a tough pill to swallow.

I guess there’s only so many times you can question it before you come to terms with it, and it just is what it is at this point… but with mere days until Christmas, if you know you’re going to be spending Christmas eve alone at the very least, there are a couple of things to keep in mind:

A lot of people are sad they won’t get to spend Christmas with you this year.

So many of your family members and friends are missing you like crazy. Like, missing you so bad that there’s a dull ache inside of them that cannot be cured by anything but your presence, which just isn’t possible right now. Think of that one person that you miss more than anyone, and know that someone misses you right back to that caliber, and maybe even beyond it. Let this thought help you realize how amazing of a person you must be in order to be missed that way, and know that you are the lucky one who gets to spend time with YOU this year, while others have to wait.

You’re fun.

I know it’s simple, but you just are. You’re a good time. You make people laugh and you make people smile and sometimes (sometimes being the key word if you and I have anything in common) you even put people at ease. People enjoy your company when you’re in the room, that’s why you get invited to things. That’s why your family gets excited when you make your appearance at Christmas. That’s why your friends like partying with you. YOU are fun. So, have fun with yourself. Take that in whatever way you’d like to… hahah.

You’re your own best friend.

I know this is a trippy way to look at it, and it almost makes you feel lonelier… but it’s true. Name me one person who knows you better than you. One person you can trust more than you trust yourself. One person you’ll ever spend more time with than you will with yourself. Hating time with yourself would be the equivalent of hating time spent with the person you see the most often. If that were the case you wouldn’t pour your time and energy into them, you’d find someone else to chill with. But guess what honey, you can’t pick someone else. You’re stuck with you FOREVER. You are your person. If this makes you uncomfortable, maybe take some time while sitting on your own this holiday season to pour the love and respect you pour into others, into yourself. It may change you forever.

Think of how much fun next year will feel.

If you do find yourself all alone on Christmas Eve, or Christmas day, or both for that matter… try and hold onto how excited you are for next year. One of the best things in life is having things to look forward to. I know that has felt nearly impossible since COVID began, but hopefully if things take an upward turn, we’ll be able to have the Christmas we’ve always known and loved once this is all said and done, and hopefully this will happen by Christmas of next year. Hopefully being the key word, but without hope in these situations… what is there? Without these hardships, the good stuff would never feel as good. For the rest of your life there will never be a Christmas that doesn’t feel even that much more special, because of what you endured for this one.

You are good company.

Literally think of every person who’s ever been upset when you’ve bailed on them. Every time you couldn’t make it and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Every time someone has gone out of their way to make sure you are there. All of the rooms that have been better because you are in them. I promise you, you are this for so many people in your life. Be that for yourself. It’s temporary, and you are so capable.

I know it’s not easy to look forward to and romanticize time alone, but we don’t have a choice right now. Hey, if it’s any consolation, I wish I could spend Christmas with you, and I’m jealous that you get to spend it with yourself.