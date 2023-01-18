98.5 Virgin Radio is excited to support these International Women's Day events!

98.5 Virgin Radio is excited to support two S.T.A.N.D Against Sexual Assault Association events happening in Calgary this year!

Our very own Danaye Maier, along with her A Woman a Day YYC initiative, are partnering with STAND ASA for the BELEIVE benefit gala.

The gala takes place on Saturday, March 11th, at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino. Attendees will enjoy a dinner, silent auction, live entertainment, and keynote speaker Canadian Olympic and Paralympic team sports therapist Stephanie Coughlan.

The evening aims to show survivors that we BELIEVE them, and proceeds will go to STAND ASA and continue supporting victims of sexual assault in Calgary, and the surrounding areas.

For tickets and full event information, click here. This event is being held in the Chrome Room, which is located inside of the Casino, as such it is an 18+ event.

To get the whole family involved in an active way, check out Believe: A Women's Day Run/Walk to End Sexual Violence. On March 8th we invite you to run as a survivor, an advocate, or a friend. Participate to show survivors that you BELIEVE them. No guilt, no blame, and no shame.

To register as a team or individual, or to make a donation online, please click here.

98.5 Virgin Radio encourages you to support all International Women's Day Events happening around Calgary this year!