98.5 Virgin Radio's Annual Cinco de Mayo Chihuahua Race!

It's FAST... and it's FURRY-ous! Everyone's favourite Cinco de Mayo event is BACK!

It's the 98.5 VIRGIN Radio's Annual Cinco de Mayo Chihuahua Races!!

We're heading BACK to the big track at Century Downs Racetrack & Casino, where Calgary's smallest pooches will race for all the glory and their humans a grand prize of a $1000 CAD AND a VIP suite for a day at the races courtesy of Century Downs Racetrack & Casino.

Simply register your Chihuahua and join the Virgin Radio Team at Century Downs Racetrack & Casino on May 7, 2022.

Chihuahuas must be tiny, cute and 10 pounds or less to race. All participating pups must have up-to-date vaccination records that must be provided upon request.

Don't have a Chihuahua? That's cool, stop by and watch AND enter to win $500!