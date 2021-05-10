A BIGGER, Better White Claw, Yes Please!

Y’all we have been WAITING for summer. The weather is immaculate; we can put our shorts on, get a tan, crack a bevy or seven with our pals and just live the best hot girl summer there ever was. BUT… if there ever was a drink for hot girl summer we all know it would be dubbed the infamous White Claw. So when White Claw announced that they will be giving us a bigger, better version of themselves I think I can safely say we are all hella stoked!

White Claw Surge is the name of the new amped up version of the hard seltzer we all know and love. It’s already in Murrica’ and is a 16-ounce can with 8% alcohol and comes in the flavors blood orange and cranberry. Not bad, right? The only downside is that you can’t grab a whole pack of these but have to buy them individually. But wait, there’s also silver lining… it looks like White Claw is also releasing three new flavors: strawberry, pineapple and blackberry. This is definitely going to be a summer we won’t forget…or might because of no laws when you’re drinking claws, you know!

Now is where I give you some hard to swallow news. It looks like White Claw Surge isn’t in Canada YET however it took us a hot minute to get White Claw in the first place so there is no doubt in my mind that we will eventually be getting this bigger, better, Surge version and these new flavors that White Claw is busting out. Let’s just cross our fingers it’s in time for summer!