A Body Positive Dance Studio is Offering FREE Classes in Calgary!

If you've always wanted to take a dance class but haven't felt like there's a place you'd feel comfortable learning in, the badasses in Fierce and Curvy Empire are here to help! The all-inclusive dance company provides a safe & strong community for women and femmes to feel empowered to be the Queens that they are and coming up in April, they're offering a free class to get you started!

To take things a step further, they're also offering a 6 Week Course for beginners that includes an end of session video shoot! HOW COOL IS THAT?! Learn your fierce moves and then get the proof you can rock them for the gram!

I've seen the Queens from FACE perform a few times and they are SO much fun to watch!