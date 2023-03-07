A Calgary Bar is Celebrating MARIO Day with Mario Kart Tournament!

March 10th is lovingly referred to as MARIO Day because, well, Mar 10 squished together looks like MAR10. And why not use that as an excuse to celebrate one of the greatest video game characters of all time?!

Greta Bar is hosting a SUPER fun event that'll have you racing over to 10th ave on Friday! A Mario Kart Tournament! This is brilliant! It'll cost you $20 to play and that includes a pint of their house beer. Can you imagine winning this whole thing?! Bragging rights FOR LIFE! Click here to sign up!