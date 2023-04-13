iHeartRadio
A Calgary Brewery is Hosting the CUTEST Craft Night!


Cold Garden Brewery in Inglewood always has something fun going on. Not only do they easily have one of the best patios in Calgary, but lately they've been making Monday's less Monday-y with super fun craft nights! Over the past few weeks crafters have gotten together to make dog and cat toys, spring baskets and tote bags. 

Next week's Crafty Monday is for the birds! You can join them for a super fun evening painting birdhouses. For $20 you'll get all the supplies you need and a drink ticket! Plus you'll get to bring an adorable birdhouse home and hopefully make some bird friends this summer! Tickets here! :) 

 

 

 

