iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

A Calgary Couple Got Married at the Saddledome!


SaddledomeWedding

A couple got married at centre ice during the Calgary Wranglers game on Valentine's Day! 

Kyle and Sarai met at the Saddledome and wanted to cement their lives together whenre it all began! Congratuations to the newlyweds!

 

 

 

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com