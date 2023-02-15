A Calgary Couple Got Married at the Saddledome!
A couple got married at centre ice during the Calgary Wranglers game on Valentine's Day!
Kyle and Sarai met at the Saddledome and wanted to cement their lives together whenre it all began! Congratuations to the newlyweds!
1 OF 6 HOW AWESOME. Is this. A couple just got married on #Calgary #Saddledome #NHL center ice. During the @AHLWranglers game. It’s #ValentinesDay & LOVE is in the #Dome. #Flames @WHLHitmen @NLLRoughnecks pic.twitter.com/RfmxFCjjFf— Rick Tulsie (@RickTulsie) February 15, 2023