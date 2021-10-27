A Calgary Family is on Family Feud Canada tonight!

Albertans have voted to keep operating daylight savings time the way we have been. So, we will continue to change our clocks, falling back not this weekend, but the next. The vote was SUPER close, with 50.2% of people voting no to staying on Daylight Savings time, and 49.8% of people wanting to end it. As much as it sucks to change the time twice a year, sleep experts say it would be really tough on us to have the sun rise so late in the morning.

A tiny majority of Albertans voted against the province adopting year-round daylight time in the referendum by Alberta’s United Conservative government. https://t.co/mU02UfaL53 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) October 26, 2021

*

*

*

Lululemon has revealed the gear they’ve designed for the Canadian Winter Olympians to wear in February. The opening ceremony kit includes a down jacket and transformable parka with straps inside so the coat can be worn like a backpack. On the podium athletes will be wearing a stretch down jacket and high rise yoga wear. It’s the first time in a long time that The Bay hasn’t been the designer!

A look at what Team Canada will wear for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (@TeamCanada x @lululemon) pic.twitter.com/sb1gWoWaa1 — Courtney Heels (@CourtHeelsCP24) October 26, 2021

"There's just a power behind that kit" 🇨🇦



Team Canada athletes gush about the @lululemon kits for #Beijing2022



What do you think? https://t.co/gywqhmmK03 pic.twitter.com/ycKjrtjZvD — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) October 26, 2021

*

*

*

Is this the best boss ever? The CEO of Spanx, Sarah Blakely just made a ton of money after a massive company invested, making the shape wear business worth 1.2 Billion dollars. To thank her employees for their hand in the company’s success, she hooked them all UP with 1st class tickets to anywhere in the world and $10,000 spending cash!

*

*

*

A Calgary family will be featured playing on Family Feud Canada tonight! The Moo-pum-bwa family is a made up of incredible Calgarians including Ropa, the found of Celyn Roze Shoe Store in Chinook, Interior Designer and CPR instructor Natasha and their author mother Rosemary. There will be a viewing party at Chakalaka on 17th ave tonight, which is owned by contestant and brother in the family Ronnie! Check out some of their businesses!

*

*

*

We're getting our first look at the Buzz Lightyear Origin movie that's coming out next year! Lightyear stars Chris Evans as the astronaut that the action figure in Toy Story is based on. It looks SO good!