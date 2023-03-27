iHeartRadio
A Calgary Flames Player is Disappointed in Calgarians!


DogPoop

Troy Stetcher hasn't been living in Calgary for very long, joining the Calgary Flames after Trade Deadline a few weeks ago. But already he's going off on the behaviour of some Calgarians, and honestly? He's not wrong on this one! He blasted pet owners for not picking up after themselves!

 

 

 

Our friends at CTV ran a story last week about how contaminated Calgary Dog Parks are with dog poop and the stats are STINKY! Researchers estimate 1400kg of doodoo are lying around in Calgary's off leash parks. Cmon, friends! Pick up after your pooch!  

