A Calgary Mall was featured on The Last of Us

How fun has it been every week to spot Calgary landmarks in The Last of Us?! This week's episode featured Ellie and her friend Riley embarking on what they hoped would be the greatest night of their lives, breaking into a mall in the QZ (IYKYK). We won't talk about how that all ended, but we do have to shout out the mall a bunch of the scenes were shot at!

If you recognized the escalator that Ellie went on for the very first time or the food court featuring the taco spot that Riley had been living in, that's because those scenes were filmed in Northland Village Mall!

First photos from the set of The Last of Us at Northland Mall in Calgary #yyc



LF is coming to life ❤️



Via @TheLastOfUsHBOs pic.twitter.com/cTVWisi0wc — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) January 15, 2022

Northland village mall episode of the last of us tonight! Worked in that mall for like 15 years lmao. First scene of it is a green screen, it was not that epic — Bunnies (@ghouImeat) February 27, 2023

Some scenes were shot in the Northland Village Mall which has been closed for renovations pic.twitter.com/xQeNeZTTjN — 🍁Wil Henderson █♥█ (@WKRPinCanada) February 22, 2023

UPDATE: Set designers are releasing their secrets on HOW they made the mall look the way it does! Set designers say they had to CGI a lot of it, especially the fact that Northland Mall is NOT a two storey mall like the one in the show. They also say that they built the arcade from the ground up and the creators of the show wanted things to be as realstic as possible, so the games are the originals, with one very important update: they had to switch the screens up to LED so they'd actually show up on film. The carousel was the biggest question, but apparently it was dismantled from another location and moved to Northland Village. But the mystery remains: WHERE DID IT COME FROM!?! One listener texted in saying it was the carousel from Spruce Meadows, but some say it was from another mall. Set designers do say it was originally Calgary Stampede themed, so maybe that helps trigger your memory? If you know PLEASE TELL US!! We're weirdly desperate to know this piece of Last of Us knowledge.

Seeing the before and after shots of the post-production is so much fun!