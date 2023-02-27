iHeartRadio
A Calgary Mall was featured on The Last of Us


Twitter.com/KatHryciw

How fun has it been every week to spot Calgary landmarks in The Last of Us?! This week's episode featured Ellie and her friend Riley embarking on what they hoped would be the greatest night of their lives, breaking into a mall in the QZ (IYKYK). We won't talk about how that all ended, but we do have to shout out the mall a bunch of the scenes were shot at! 

If you recognized the escalator that Ellie went on for the very first time or the food court featuring the taco spot that Riley had been living in, that's because those scenes were filmed in Northland Village Mall! 

 

 

 

 

UPDATE: Set designers are releasing their secrets on HOW they made the mall look the way it does!  Set designers say they had to CGI a lot of it, especially the fact that Northland Mall is NOT a two storey mall like the one in the show. They also say that they built the arcade from the ground up and the creators of the show wanted things to be as realstic as possible, so the games are the originals, with one very important update: they had to switch the screens up to LED so they'd actually show up on film. The carousel was the biggest question, but apparently it was dismantled from another location and moved to Northland Village. But the mystery remains: WHERE DID IT COME FROM!?! One listener texted in saying it was the carousel from Spruce Meadows, but some say it was from another mall. Set designers do say it was originally Calgary Stampede themed, so maybe that helps trigger your memory? If you know PLEASE TELL US!! We're weirdly desperate to know this piece of Last of Us knowledge.

Seeing the before and after shots of the post-production is so much fun!

 

 

 

 

