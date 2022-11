Air Canada just revealed its list of the best new restaurants in the country for 2022. Major Tom and Mot To both made the top 10.

Major Tom ALSO took home the top prize in another category: Canada’s Best Cocktail of the Year.

The cocktail is called 'All The Way Up,' a twist on the classic Manhattan drink.

The 'All the Way Up' uses Japanese whisky (Suntory Toki), Amaro Montenegro, apricot liqueur!

RESERVE YOUR TABLE NOW