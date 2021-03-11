A Disco Roller Brunch Event in YYC... YES PLEASE!

YYC I know we’ve all been looking for different, fun, socially distanced things to do. It’s been difficult not being able to go to events and parties like we used to but when something pops up that works within the guidelines and gives us a chance to have some fun, we can’t help but get stoked. And that is exactly why reading about this roller disco brunch that is coming to Calgary sounds like such a great time! It’s not only a great time to go for a lil roller skate and enjoy some mimosas but it’s also 80’s themed and you’re encouraged to dress up.

It’s a pop up event put on by Fever and they want to give you 2 hour time slots to enjoy live entertainment, enjoy some live music with a DJ, and of course, brunch items which are separate from the $30 cost of the ticket. It looks like the exact dates are to be determined because of…well…the thing that must not be named. But they are looking to have this every Saturday at 12:30/2 and 5pm so there will be different time slots for you to book in and get your skate on. It is an 18+ event because you’ll be able to get your drink on there so get ready to knock a couple back while you listen to some awesome tunes and lace up your skates. So stay tuned because hopefully this event can happen sooner than later- safely of course. But dang…don’t tell me this doesn’t sound like a GREAT time!