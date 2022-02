There is a dog that works for the Calgary Fire Department! Yes their name is Willow! Willow is such a good doggo! This might be the cutest story of all time. Willow investigates fires to determine if it was arson or not. Not only is this the cutest thing ever to make it ever better Willow has her very own fire department badge! Now the one question I have is what do they pay Willow in? Money? Treats? Cuddles?