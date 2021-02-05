A Guy on TikTok Combined Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’

The platform that is known as TikTok has such a wide variety of talented creators it’s hard to wrap your head around sometimes. Like, the amount of talent that some of these people have is hard to believe - and for the most part it’s a bunch of young people that may have otherwise been overlooked. TikTok is constantly giving the spot light to young people who are unbelievably gifted that may have otherwise been overlooked, and that’s why it’s so special.

TikTok, if you’re not fully aware, has something called the ‘for you page’ which is basically a front page like reddit does, that is totally curated for you based on the videos that you ‘like’ and spend time watching regularly. So, if your ‘for you page’ looks anything like mine, you likely stumble upon a lot of music related things, which is why I stumbled upon this literal masterpiece that needs to be released ASAP.

This TikTok user went absolutely viral with millions of views on a mashup he did of Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Driver’s License” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”. He realized both songs were in b minor and it worked famously. Like seriously… it’s flawless. The vibes are immaculate. It’s going to immediately make you wish you thought of it first I can guarantee you.

If you’re not a believer in TikTok – you should download it. You’re missing out on a ton of talent, and you may even discover a few talents of your own that you didn’t know you had. Seriously. It’s the place to be.