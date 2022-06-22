A Heartfelt Moment for Flames Asst. GM Chris Snow at the NHL Awards

The NHL Awards were handed out last night and while the only actually award the Calgary Flames won was given out a couple weeks ago- The Jack Adams Top Coach award for Daryl Sutter- there were some special Calgary moments! Assistant GM for the Calgary Flames Chris Snow, and his whole family, were given a standing ovation when they made their way to the stage to present an award. Snow has been battling ALS for three years and he and his family have been

This night. Unreal. Can’t believe I got myself together after that ovation for @ChrisSnowCGY. It was a core memory kind of night, friends. So grateful. And our our little Crowchild Twin Arena skaters giving fellow CTA skater @Cmakar8 the Norris? incredible. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iu4VMuI1Aj — Kelsie Snow (@kelsieswrites) June 22, 2022

*

*

*

An Alberta Hotel has been named the top hotel in the entire world! The Fairmont Banff Springs won the most votes in a contest for the top luxury accommodations, the only Canadian Hotel to even make the Top 10. Since it’s super expensive to drive anywhere far and getting a passport is IMPOSSIBLE, it's cool to know we’ve got a world renowned spot just down the road from us…that’s also super expensive, so most of us can just go an look at it. HA!

So awesome! The Fairmont #Banff Springs Hotel named top luxury hotel in the world👑🏔 #Alberta https://t.co/Trmw7Tlyud — Daily Hive Calgary (@DailyHiveYYC) June 20, 2022

Nerf has unveiled what might be the greatest OR most horrifying mascots OF ALL TIME. Introducing Murph, a mascot made up entirely of Nerf darts! A lot of people are freaking out over this thing because of the lack of face and the fact that they kind of look like one of those big twirly brushes at the car wash, but I think their kind of cute! The tagline is also raising some eyebrows with their catchphrase being "Unleash the Play In You". How do you feel about it?

Hasbro has just introduced, and this is not a joke, their new nightmarish mascot for NERF brand products named "Murph."



Murph's terrifying catchphrase is "unleash the play in you."



Here is Murph: pic.twitter.com/THZYb02sKY — Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 17, 2022

*

*

*

Part two of Season 4 of Stranger Things is out next week and we're getting our first look at the conclusion of the scariest season so far!