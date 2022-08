A LIST OF ALL THE NIGHT MARKETS HAPPENING IN CALGARY!

Isn't Calgary just the best?

We've got plenty of Night Markets to satisy everyone's taste in #YYC. Scroll throught this list and secure plans with your friends and family.

Music, Food, Shopping, Beer Gardens!

KENSINGTON NIGHT MARKET

lot 57, 1210 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

August 11 + August 25 2022

4PM-10PM

FREE

INGLEWOOD NIGHT MARKET

10 Ave & 10 Street SW, Calgary

August 12 + September 9 + September 16 2022

5PM-11PM

FREE

4TH STREET NIGHT MARKET

5 Elbow Dr SW, Calgary

August 13 + September 10 2022

4PM-10PM

FREE

CALGARY NIGHT MARKET

Bridgeland Riverside Community Association, 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary

August 26 2022

4PM-10PM

UNIVERSITY DISTRICT NIGHT MARKET

University District's Central Plaza, 40 University Ave. NW, Calgary

August 31 + September 28 2022

5PM-9PM

FREE