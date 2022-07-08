iHeartRadio
A List Of Stampede Pancake Breakfasts In Calgary This Weekend!

Photo by @cs_dta on Instagram

Looking to find a Stampede Pancake Breakfast or two? Here's a list of ones for this Saturday (July 9th) and Sunday (July 10th) - BONUS, if you want to find more breakfasts, there's this cool local website that is basically a map of Calgary Pancake Breakfasts over the 10 days of Stampede

 

CF Chinook Centre Stampede Breakfast 2022

July 9 @ 7:00 am - 11:00 am

Chinook Centre, 6455 Macleod Trail SW

 

Bowness Stampede Parade & Breakfast

July 9 @ 7:00 am - 9:00 am

Olympic Plaza, 237 8 Ave SE

 

Seton YMCA & Rocky Ridge YMCA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YMCA Calgary (@ymcacalgary)

 

July 10 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Brookfield Residential YMCA at Seton, 4995 Market St SE

Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge, 11300 Rocky Ridge NW

 

MaxWell Capital Realty Stampede Breakfast

July 9 @ 8:00 am - 11:00 am

75 Crowfoot Rise NW

 

Fluor Rope Square

July 9 @ 8:30 am - 1:00 pm

Olympic Plaza, 237 8 Ave SE

 

St. Stephans and Glamorgan Church Annual Stampede Breakfast

July 9 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Glamorgan Church, 4715 45th Street SW

 

MaKami Stampede Breakfast - Raising Funds for Ukraine

 

July 9 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

MaKami Calgary NE Campus, Marlborough Mall 1600-3800 Memorial Drive NE

 

Calvary Grace Stampede Breakfast

July 9 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Calvary Grace Church, 204 6a Street NE

 

Bells of Steel’s Stampede Pancake Breakfast Event!

July 9 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Bell Of Steel, 7880 66 Street Southeast

 

Wood’s Homes 35th Annual Stampede Breakfast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wood's Homes (@woods_homes)

July 10 @ 7:30 am - 11:00 am

Wood’s Homes Bowness Campus, 9400 48 Ave NW

 

Brentview Baptist Stampede Breakfast

July 10 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Brentview Baptist, 3512 Charleswood Dr NW

 

Stampede Breakfast & Live Horse Presentation

July 10 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Truth Church of Calgary, 615 Northmount Drive NW

