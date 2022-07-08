A List Of Stampede Pancake Breakfasts In Calgary This Weekend!
Looking to find a Stampede Pancake Breakfast or two? Here's a list of ones for this Saturday (July 9th) and Sunday (July 10th) - BONUS, if you want to find more breakfasts, there's this cool local website that is basically a map of Calgary Pancake Breakfasts over the 10 days of Stampede
CF Chinook Centre Stampede Breakfast 2022
July 9 @ 7:00 am - 11:00 am
Chinook Centre, 6455 Macleod Trail SW
Bowness Stampede Parade & Breakfast
July 9 @ 7:00 am - 9:00 am
Olympic Plaza, 237 8 Ave SE
Seton YMCA & Rocky Ridge YMCA
July 10 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Brookfield Residential YMCA at Seton, 4995 Market St SE
Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge, 11300 Rocky Ridge NW
MaxWell Capital Realty Stampede Breakfast
July 9 @ 8:00 am - 11:00 am
75 Crowfoot Rise NW
Fluor Rope Square
July 9 @ 8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Olympic Plaza, 237 8 Ave SE
St. Stephans and Glamorgan Church Annual Stampede Breakfast
July 9 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Glamorgan Church, 4715 45th Street SW
MaKami Stampede Breakfast - Raising Funds for Ukraine
July 9 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
MaKami Calgary NE Campus, Marlborough Mall 1600-3800 Memorial Drive NE
Calvary Grace Stampede Breakfast
July 9 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Calvary Grace Church, 204 6a Street NE
Bells of Steel’s Stampede Pancake Breakfast Event!
July 9 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Bell Of Steel, 7880 66 Street Southeast
Wood’s Homes 35th Annual Stampede Breakfast
July 10 @ 7:30 am - 11:00 am
Wood’s Homes Bowness Campus, 9400 48 Ave NW
Brentview Baptist Stampede Breakfast
July 10 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Brentview Baptist, 3512 Charleswood Dr NW
Stampede Breakfast & Live Horse Presentation
July 10 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Truth Church of Calgary, 615 Northmount Drive NW