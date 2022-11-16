A Magical Christmas Market Opens in Banff this Weekend!

Banff is one of the most glorious places in the world year round, but it transforms into a magical snow globe right out of a movie during the Christmas Season. One of the biggest reasons for that is The Banff Christmas Market, kicking off THIS Friday! Set in the Warner Stables, you'll want to get to the rustic market nice and early for the Tree Lighting at 5:30 on Fridays and take in the 80+ vendors, live music and Fire Lounge Bar by PARK Distillery.

It looks SO incredible and I can't wait to go check it out! The Banff Christmas Market runs for three weekends only- November 18th-20th, November 25th-27th and December 2nd-4th and you have to reserve your spot in advance! What's really cool about this market is that they use staggered entry times so it's not as croweded as other holiday markets, elevating your shopping experience and giving you lots of space to find those one of kind gifts! Use code DANAYE20 to get 20% off your tickets while supplies last!