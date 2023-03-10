A Massive Love Note to Calgary will follow The Last of Us Finale

It's been a glorious eight weeks, hasn't it? Nearly two months of getting to see Calgary, Canmore, Okotoks, High River, Fort MacLeod, Waterton and Edmonton on display on the biggest show in the entire world right now! But it all comes to an end with the season finale airing March 12th on Crave and HBO.

Regardless of what happens in the finale, we'll be left reeling in some way. Thankfully HBO is swooping in with a bit of a chaser and will be airing a "Making Of" special where we'll get to see eveything that went into the fantastic series. That, of course, includes highlighting all of the hard work amazing Albertans put into the show! If you think about it, this special is essentially a love note to Calgary and all the other spots it was filmed. We are SO proud of all the praise and accolades that the Calgary film scene has gotten over the last while because of the show and can't wait to learn more about what it took to put together!