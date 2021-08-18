A Mini Pride Guide To Some Events in YYC!

We all know that as Pride season approaches, incredible events come with it. Since things are starting to look a little more regular for enjoying events and festivities there are a few Pride events and kick-offs that you just might want to check out this season and I compiled a list for you here so you don’t have to!

Friday August 27th 7pm-10pm

Kaffeeklatsch: Kweens&Kocktails Drag Show

Tickets for this event are $20 and you’ll get to scope some unreal local talent!

Saturday August 28th 2-5pm

Home&Away: The Happiest Hour Drag Show

Tickets for this event are $20 with your prepaid ticket covering a drink and donation to USAY (Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth).

Sunday August 29th 11:00-3pm

College Bar: Drag Brunch

Tickets are $85/ table which seats up to 6. Tickets are sold out but maybe you’ll get lucky and find out your friend got a table and you can sneak in there with them if it’s not full. Your ticket also gets you a welcome mimosa.

Sunday August 29th 3-6pm

Trolley 5: Sunday Funday Drag Show

Tickets for this event are $20 and you get your first happy hour drink covered with that as well as a donation to The Centre for Sexuality.

Friday September 3rd 9pm- 11:55pm

WERK @The Palace Theater: Pride Weekend Kick Off

With Aquaria the Queen of NY and winner of season 13 Drag Race, Symone. And, did I mention it’s hosted by Tynomi Banks from Canada’s Drag Race!

Tickets start at $40.

Saturday September 4th 11am- 3pm

WERK @National on 8th: Pride Drag Brunch @National on 8th w/Tynomi Banks and Synthia Kiss.

Tickets start at $25 which is fantastic cause let’s get real, you can’t Pride and not brunch.

Sunday September 5th 12:00-6pm

WERK @National on 8th: High Tea Dance Party w/ Synthia Kiss Hosted by the iconic Justin Mulrain.

Tickets start at $10.

Sunday Sept 5th 10pm- late

Twisted Element: Twisted Pride 2021 Sunday

A drag show you won't want to miss with Eureka from RuPaul's Drag Race season 9/10 and All Stars season 10. Hosted by Terri Stevens.

Cover charge $20 at the door

Now that you have a little insight about what shows and events you can go check out this Pride we hope to see you there!

And don't forget, it's always polite and encouraged to tip these incredible performers ;)