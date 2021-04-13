A New Reality TV Dating Series Is Coming

Friend, the reality tv show game is on FIRE right now. The Circle is coming back, same with a few reality tv dating shows inclusive of a brand new one that we’re about to get in just over a week on the 21st. HOWEVER, this dating show is going to look different than any one we’ve ever seen. If you want to catch the premiere of it you’re going to have to do so by watching the finale of MTV’s The Challenge because this dating series is going to be broadcast as the commercials for that final episode of The Challenge. So think of reality tv show inception. However, if you miss the first episode you can catch it and the rest of the episodes on MTV’s YouTube channel (YouTube.com/MTV).

Pepsi Mango and MTV are bringing together 8 reality tv stars from different reality shows in a 5 part dating series that hopefully gives these celebs a shot at love. The new series is called Match Me If You Can and has an all-star lineup of reality tv celebs: Ashley Brooke Mitchell, Eric Bigger, Harry Jowsey, Onyeka Ehie, Natalie Negrotti, Kyra Green, Joey Sasso and Kylie Smith. And the best part… Lauren Speed Hamilton from Love Is Blind will be hosting. She said, "I'm so excited to join Pepsi and MTV as the host of Match Me If You Can…While I was able to find love on reality TV, that combination doesn't work for everyone. So, we're shaking it up by bringing unexpected pairings on surprising dates to try to find that elusive perfect match, just like Pepsi Mango! I can't wait to show the world what we uncovered!"

I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to tune into this series every Wednesday and see who ends up dating who. This is the twist on reality tv we didn’t know we needed but are SO here for!