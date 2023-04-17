iHeartRadio
A New Trailer has dropped for "The Idol" Starring The Weeknd


TheIdol

While we're all waiting to find out when Season 3 of Euphoria is going to come out, there's another HBO drama from the same creator, Sam Levinson, that we can turn our attention to. Starring The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Hank Azaria and Dan Levy, The Idol follows one of the biggest pop stars in the world and all the drama that comes along with that. The trailer looks SUPER intense. Heads Up: It might not be SUPER Safe for Work as there is some swearing and suggestive scenes. The Idol debuts on HBO and Crave on June 4th. 

 

 

 

 

 

