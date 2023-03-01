A NICKELBACK EXHIBIT IS COMING TO CALGARY!
The National Music Centre in Calgary has announced a new Nickelback exhibit will be opening up!
The space will open March 9, 2023 at Studio Bell and will run until February 2024!
COST: $21.50
ICYMI: A new NMC exhibition dedicated to @Nickelback launches at #StudioBell on March 9. It opens ahead of the band's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at this year's @TheJUNOAwards. 💫 https://t.co/9E8AOKqP7Z— National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique (@nmc_canada) March 1, 2023