A Playlist Of Hella Talented YYC Women!

Hey friend, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you but YYC has some incredible musical talent, especially female musicians! From pop, to hip hop, rap and beyond Calgary has an array of hella talented artists so I thought we could showcase some of them in a playlist!

Kaeyae Alo – her voice is easily one of the most beautiful you’ll ever listen to. It makes you feel some type of way every time she opens her mouth, never mind the fact that she is an incredible human being. Go scope this beauty for yourself!

Justine Tyrell – Justine has one of the smoothest sounds you will ever hear. Her grace, flow and voice are literal magic (also low key her sound maybe makes you wanna Marvin Gaye n get it on- we don’t hate that) if you dunno JT, you’ve been sleeping!

Cartel Madras- these baddies from right here in YYC are an unreal hip hop duo and I swear every track they have is just a perfect vibe for whatever you’re doing.

Terez- Girl is preparing her debut EP and just dropped her song Hot Mess, you don’t want to sleep on this babe and her pink locks. Her vocals are so fun and relatable. You can’t not have a time when you’re listening to her!

Tate McRae- oh you KNOW Tate! Girl is doing YYC proud and if you didn’t know not only can she sing but she can dance as well. She is just forever impressing us!

Kiesza- she is one of the kindest most fun souls and her music will always keep you dancing and make you remember why you love living life. I really recommend putting on some of her tracks while walking down 17th on a hot summer day, thank me later.

Sinzere- ohhhkayyy Sinzere is a whole vibe. She is a rap/ soul artist whose lyrics have such purpose. Like…you get goosebumps listening to her art. Trust me.

TeaFannie- the passion behind this human…you can hear it in her voice like it’s in your own blood its literally bananas. I get chills listening to her and I’m sure you will too!

Jocelyn Alice- a true angel. Not only is she such a talented singer but she is amazing at advocating for the LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC community. If you don’t follow Jocelyn, ya need to!

Celise- a whole vibe! Her Instagram covers are so fun to watch and listen to as well as her original tracks like Woe is Me which she dropped not too long ago.

Uyemi- her voice makes you feel like you’re floating on marshmallow clouds, I swear if you went into a field and listened to her track Neverland you’d never wanna get up. Go peep it for yourself!

Temia- her swagger and vibe are unreal, her freestyle flow is impeccable. You just gotta check her out for yourself because I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Tinywiings- rapper, songwriter and poet who kinda reminds you of Nicki Minaj, her hooks are hella catchy, you don’t wanna sleep on Tinywiings!

Miss Benzo-singer/songwriter Miss Benzo has a really awesome message behind her music, she says her music is to “draw awareness to suicide prevention, addiction, mental illness, resilience, and forgiveness”- love that!

If you wanna scope any of these artists you can just click their name and get sent to their socials but for now enjoy a spotify playlist that has a little taste of each and every single one of these YYC Baddies!