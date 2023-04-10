A Rihanna Obsessed Toddler Has a THRihanna Birthday Party

This little girl is named Margot and has been obsessed with Rihanna since she performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year. She watches the performance multiple times a day and has memorized most of the songs and a lot of the choreography. So when it came time to plan her third birthday party, her mom Jillian had a brilliant idea! Throw her a THRihanna Party! It featured so many Rihanna Song inspired decorations and stations including Umbrellas, a Diamonds covered Stage Like Cake, a Pour It Up Bar and a Fenty Facepaint station! There were even guest appearances from Eminem and Drake!