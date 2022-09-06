A ROLLER RINK IN CALGARY!
You have until September 30 2022 to check out Block Party 2022 at Deerfoot City!
This Roller Rink features a 215 foot road mural, patio space, outdoor games, and local art.
HOURS: Monday-Friday 11:30AM-6PM + Saturday-Sunday 11:30AM-5PM
- Guests needing to rent skates and helmets are encouraged to book.
- Anyone under the age of 18 MUST wear a helmet.
- Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Guests are welcome to skate with their own equipment free of charge. Donations for Kids Up Front are appreciated.