A ROLLER RINK IN CALGARY!

You have until September 30 2022 to check out Block Party 2022 at Deerfoot City!

This Roller Rink features a 215 foot road mural, patio space, outdoor games, and local art.

 

 

HOURS: Monday-Friday 11:30AM-6PM + Saturday-Sunday 11:30AM-5PM

  • Guests needing to rent skates and helmets are encouraged to book.
  • Anyone under the age of 18 MUST wear a helmet.
  • Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Guests are welcome to skate with their own equipment free of charge. Donations for Kids Up Front are appreciated.

 

BOOK A GROUP HERE

BOOK A SINGLE TICKET HERE

 

