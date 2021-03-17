A Second Trailer For Cruella Dropped And It Does Not Disappoint!

Growing up I think it’s safe to say that most of us would always watch Disney movies. It would be so exciting to go to your VHS cabinet after dinner and pick out one of your favorites. One of those definitely had to be 101 Dalmatians. That cartoon was definitely a movie you didn’t want to sleep on as a kid. It had the cutest puppies in the world, how could you! But now, as times change more and more Disney movies are getting reinvented in live action as well as create stories from the villain’s point of view to see how they got to where they are – we love a good character building story, right?! *Enter Cruella* now the first trailer for this live action masterpiece came out about a month ago but they just dropped the second trailer and you get to see a bit more into Cruella’s life and it looks like it is going to be a heck of a movie for sure. You definitely can’t go wrong with Emma Stone as the lead character either, she always slays it.

Cruella is set to hit theaters May 28th and this plot looks unreal! I’ll give you just a couple spoilers though, it looks as though Cruella never started AS Cruella and she found the path of mischief along the way while becoming friends with a few thieves. That’s all I’m saying though, you gotta go watch this flick and the trailer for yourself!