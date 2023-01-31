A SNOW RODEO IS COMING TO CALGARY?!

WinSport | Canada Olympic Park will be the home of the Snow Rodeo from February 6-12!

This event hosts both a FIS (International Ski and Snowboard Federation) Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup and a FIS Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup. During this event, Calgairans will see some of the best riders in the world! These snowboarders will be competing for cash prizes and points (which will go towards their world ranking and their Olympic qualification.)

via: https://www.shredthenorth.ca/en/news/?id=6

Best part, IT'S FREE TO WATCH IN PERSON! Depending on the weather, you might have to be bundled up. Check out the full schedule HERE and invite your friends to watch this awesome event!