A Teacher Made Bernie Sanders Iconic Mittens From The Meme!

Unless you live under a rock you have DEFINITELY seen the memes rolling around about Bernie Sanders by now, and not for any particular reason other than the fact that he was lookin’ a little grumpy all cross armed and dressed in very wholesome fashion at the Inauguration. Bernie is now officially the first golden meme of 2021 that has gone viral and the first meme of Joe Biden’s presidency.

So let’s get back to WHY Bernie went viral. This man comes dressed to the Inauguration in the coziest attire inclusive of these iconic looking mittens. Essentially, they were a pair of mittens that look like they could keep Jack Frost from freezing, mkay. Now of course there ends up being this really cool story behind Bernie’s lil mits. He actually got them from a teacher; Jen Ellis who gave him these "smittens" (part mittens, part sweater) while Sanders was on the campaign trail. Last year Jen tweeted that the mits are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles, COOL!

Okay so now I have some heartbreaking news, it looks like Jen isn’t making these mits currently because she is getting so many requests for them that she’s sold out. I mean it’s a little bit sad to hear that she is getting so many requests that we can’t get our mits on some mits directly from Jen but also good for her, that’s the kind of entrepreneur energy we love to see! On the plus side, mittens that look very similar to this are sold all over ETSY and realistically you’ll probably get them even quicker because they aren’t from the original creator of Bernie’s gloves. Good luck shopping and may the odds be ever in your favor!