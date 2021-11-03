A Terrifying Bus Ride for Alberta Students!

An absolutely INSANE ride on the school bus for students near Edmonton. A bus was travelling alongside a log truck in the town of Barrhead when some of the logs fell off the truck and crashed right through the bus. Somehow, everyone is okay! 13 year old Addision Loitz said she was sleeping at the time when she heard the crash and woke to see a log flying right over her head. One kid is being treated for a concussion, but it’s absolutely unbelievable that no one was more seriously hurt!

A couple of logs that were lost from the back of a haul truck punched through a bus taking Alberta kids to school Tuesday morning. https://t.co/7FYeLQNgDs — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) November 2, 2021

Ed Sheeran has recovered from COVID19! He posted yesterday that he has wrapped up isolation and that he’s super excited to get back to work! He will be appearing on SNL this weekend after all!

Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x 📸 Nic Minns pic.twitter.com/g9yGeaOh9v — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) November 2, 2021

SNL announced their next few hosts and musical guests and they BRINGING it! Taylor Swift is the musical guest on November 13th as actor Jonathan Majors hosts. On November 20th, Canadian Actor and Marvel Star Simu Liu will host for the very first time with Saweetie as musical guest!

November on SNL! pic.twitter.com/LqwRCeUdxY — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 2, 2021

Tom Hanks revealed to Jimmy Kimmel last night that he was offered the chance to go to space by Jeff Bezos but that he was asked to pay 28 million bucks so he said NO WAY! He then took us on an incredible journey, guiding us in a simulation of what the trip would be like. Skip to 5:26 to see it, or watch the whole thing because Tom Hanks is so freaking delightful!