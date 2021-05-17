A Vancouver Brewery Invented A Beer Can That Disappears on Video Calls

If you’re anything like me… you haven’t spent a ton of time (if any) in Vancouver, but after hearing about this genius idea you’re about to cart your butt over there to get your hands on this quite literally amazing new beer that they’ve come up with.

I know a lot of the words we’ve used to describe the past year and a half are “turbulent” and “trying” and a lot of other words that once this is behind us, we’ll likely never want to use again… but if my future children ask me to describe to them the pandemic of 2020/2021… I’ll say “video calls”.

Whenever you hear of ideas like this coming to light, you almost always wish you could’ve been a fly on the wall in the brainstorming process, because what a genius idea! This brewery is apparently pretty popular in Vancouver. They’re called R&B Brewing Co. and if they don’t become world famous for this idea, then I don’t know what’s wrong with the world.

Basically the can is designed so that if you set your background on your video call to something fun or silly or even something plain, and you select to have “green screen on” this beer can will disappear from view… which means you can have your beer out of the can, and not out of the coffee cup that you definitely haven’t been pouring alcohol into on a daily basis since all of this began, right?

Now we can only hope that a Calgary brewery picks up on this amazing idea, or that these beers become available on local liquor store shelves here in YYC because daaaang Daniel, this is “bussin”.