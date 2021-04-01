A&W Wins April Fools With Their Fake Line of ‘Onion Ring Scented’ Hand Sanitizer

Do you ever eat onion rings from A&W and then go to wash your hands after, but it immediately makes you upset because the last thing you want to do is remove the greasy onion ring scent from your hands? Like, you want clean hands but you want the smell to linger on forever and ever?

I want to say you’re in luck only because it would make the most sense after posing a question like that… but unfortunately (well actually, fortunately) this is an April Fools prank. A&W won April Fools today by saying that they’re dropping a line of hand sanitizer that smells like onion rings. I mean who doesn’t dream of the bottled up scent of harsh alcohol and onion rings. I don’t want to be gross but I feel like at one point or another most of us have smelled this flavor combo by accident… if you catch my drift.

Either way, I think we can only be grateful that this isn’t actually going to be a thing because there’s no way anybody would actually spend their hard earned money on a bottle of that stuff, unless they wanted to keep it as a souvenir from the weirdest time to be alive that there ever was and ever will be.

It’s pretty common that big companies will do fun little April Fools pranks on April 1 to keep the spirits high, and this year keeping spirits high is more important than ever, isn’t it? Also, to be fair, A&W onion rings may actually be one of the best smells on the face of this earth, so at the very least they should probably turn it into a candle or something.