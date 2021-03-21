A Woman a Day YYC Recap: Week of March 15th

A Woman a Day YYC is an Instagram Account I launched two years ago on international Women’s Day as a way of hightlihgting a different Calgary Woman every single day. Our city is so full of incredibly gift women and I am so honoured to be able to give one woman a chance to share her story daily.

Here are the women who were featured this week:

Jenn Seniuk Of Belly Eye Art Therapy is an Art Therapist working independently and as Vivid Psychology in Marda Loop and Kensington. Much like talk therapy, Art Therapy encourages the client to express emotions and process trauma.

*

Leslyn Joseph is the VP and Co-Founder of BLM Calgary and Fund2Defund. She is a candidate for Ward 10 in the upcoming Calgary Election. Leslyn believes city council needs an overhaul and that the people representing their constituents should be present and reflect their community. She hopes that 2021 is a year on the path to a more progressive and inclusive future.

*

Harpreet M Dayal is an interdisciplinary artist, learner and believer in the power of the arts to connect and heal. She founded Love Notes, an event that gathers artists to create a performative love note to Calgary and beyond. Harpreet has worked collaboratively with Arts Commons to bring Love Notes to their Amplify Cabaret Series.

*

Stacey Lee is a partner at SVR Family Law. When she graduated high school, she was mother to a one month old baby girl. She managed to single parent and graduate with n undergraduate degree and completed law school in 7 years, instead of the usual 8! Clients know they can count on Stacey to have their best interests at heart.

*

Lindsey Van Der Lee is the owner of Blue Hazel Birth Services. She is a trained doula, certified yoga teacher and has a B.Sc in Chemical Engineering. Her unusual combination of training has lead her to be able to offer holistic care to her clients as they embark on their birthing journey.

*

Samantha Baldwin is also a birth and post partum doula. After being assaulted as a teenager, she began a healing journey for her Yoni. Birth After Birth she sees the power women carry between their hips and feels it truly is the Holy Grail. She is now a Goddess Reiki master.