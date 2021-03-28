A Woman A Day YYC Recap Week of March 22nd

A Woman a Day YYC is an Instagram Account Danaye launched two years ago on international Women’s Day as a way of hightlihgting a different Calgary Woman every single day. Calgary is so full of incredibly gift women and Danaye is honoured to be able to give one woman a chance to share her story daily.

Here are the women who were featured this week:

Tara L Peters is a Registered Psychologist with Vivid Psychology. She is passionate about providing mental health support for all, so she offers reduced rates, sliding scale, and pro-bono services to support those in need. Tara is also the owner of the not-for-profit art gallery, the Apik Art Gallery located in Eau Claire Market. She is the chairperson on the board of directors and one of ten volunteers in this artistic collective.

Madison Savilow is a born and raised Calgarian. She is passionate about entrepreneurialism, cleantech, and the environment. She graduated from the University of Calgary in 2019 and since then has gone on to become the Chief of Staff at Carbon Upcycling Technologies and the Venture Lead at Expedition Air.

Abby Jackson is a born and raised Calgarian with a passion for improving the financial well-being of Canadians. Throughout Abby’s career, she has seen that there is a financial literacy gap that exists for many millennials that are in the wealth accumulation phase of their lives and aspires to be part of the solution.

Jasmine Mian is a published author, researcher, Olympian and consultant. She is a passionate city builder with a background in public policy who is running to be Ward 3’s next city councillor in this year’s municipal election. A 2016 Olympian, University World Champion and Commonwealth Games Medalist, Jasmine not only rose to the top in sport, she has been instrumental in changing it for the better. She has been a vocal champion for athlete safety and gender equity and looks forward to bringing fresh ideas to city hall.

Veronica Cortes is the creator of a meetup group called Happy and Free Girls! Before COVID it as all about meeting up for coffee, picnics, at restaurants and such but since the start of the pandemic they've moved online to help people stay connected and feel less isolated! She feels we need to build better communities through positive talks to help us deal with uncertainty and anxiety from Covid and other life situations.

Po Ming Chau is a hairstylist with 20 years of experience and a single mother of two young daughters, Amelia (6) and Hazel (5). Her drive to be a positive role model for her girls culminated in the opening of her very own salon Onyx and Ivy in Inglewood with her business partner Darryl Henderson, a fellow hair stylist.