AFTER 10 YEARS THIS CALGARY RESTAURANT IS CLOSING!

After more than a decade in Calgary, KOI Calgary, announced over social media they are closing their doors for good.

KOI was a hot spot for live music, local art and an Asian fusion cuisine.

To close out their final week, KOI will be hosting some of their popular events for you to enjoy one last time.

FISH BOWL COMEDY - Wednesday July 6 2022

SPOKEN WORD POETRY - Thursday July 7 2022

LIVE MUSIC - Friday July 8 2022

And finally on Saturday July 9 2022 they welcome you to get up on stage for an open jam.