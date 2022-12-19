After 30 Years One Of The Best Bakery's In The City Is Closing

This just in 'Diamond Bakery' in Chintown is closing after 30 years; retirement. Visit them now and say thank you! Located under HSBC Bank on 3rd Ave in Chinatown. Best BBQ pork buns and egg tarts. #CalgaryChinatown pic.twitter.com/8xt87N46bQ

