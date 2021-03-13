Alan Kim Is My New Hero

Alan Kim might be my new hero! He is one of the actors of the new movie MINARI and he’s 8 years old! This interview he did with Jimmy Fallon is adorable! He’s so cute and one day he will be a huge star! MINARI is one of those movies I’ve been waiting to see for a while. It’s incredible to see a big movie with an Asian cast! Growing up there weren’t that many actors I could look up to that looked like me. MINARI will be that for many Asian Canadians and Americans. This is a step in the right direction!