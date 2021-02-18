Alberta Parks Camping Reservations Will Be Open on March 4th This Year

Alberta is full of all kinds of interesting people.

I don’t even mean that as an insult… I mean, there are some questionable people no matter where you live but when it comes to Albertans, you never know what their pastimes are going to be. If you were going to compile your opinions solely based on what you see on dating apps, it’s easy to come to the conclusion that many Albertans LOVE outdoor activities. Skiing, snowboarding, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, rock climbing… and most of all, camping.

Like, it’s wild to me how many people in his province just LOVE to camp. It’s everyone’s favorite thing. You people own tents and purposely choose to go sleep on the ground in the forest and maybe get eaten by a bear! I seriously envy your nerves because I am a total baby when it comes to that stuff! Since it is such a hot commodity though, it’s good to know well in advance when Alberta Parks is planning on opening up their bookings for summer 2021.

A lot of camping plans got put on hold last year, as when the booking opened up, COVID happened very shortly after which wound up shutting down a ton of camping opportunities. Now that we’ve found our footing with social distancing and slowing the spread, here’s hoping that this summer doesn’t stop anyone from fulfilling all of their camping dreams to the best of their ability!

Now would be a great time to scour the different campsites and decide where you want to book… plus, something to look forward to during these trying times doesn’t hurt either!

