ALBERTA'S MOST EXPLOSIVE FESTIVAL KICKS OFF TODAY!

If you've NEVER been to GlobalFest - This is your sign to buy your tickets!

GlobalFest is more than just a Firework show. They have local restaurants and food trucks where you can taste some of the most delicious international food you'll ever try in Calgary! You'll also see performances with the OneWorld Festival which showcases over 60 cultures with dances and live music. They also have a market where you can shop authentic keepsakes, clothing, and more!

The dates open at 6pm each night, with the firework show beginning around 9:45pm.

AUG 18 - India

AUG 20 - Austria

AUG 23 - France

AUG 25 - Germany

AUG 27 - Canada

