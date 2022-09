ALL THE PLACES TO GET YOUR PASSPORT IN ALBERTA

Dig up your Passport and take a look at the expiry date, if you need a new one this list is for you!

CALGARY CENTRE SERVICE CANADA CENTRE AND PASSPORT SERVICE

Harry Hays Building, Suite 150

220 4th Aveue Southeast

Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY SUNDANCE SERVICE CANADA CENTRE AND PASSPORT SERVICE

120-23 Sunpark Drive SE

Calgary, Alberta

EDMONTON SERVICE CANADA CENTRE - PASSPORT SERVICE

Canada Place Building

9700 Jasper Avenue, Suite 126

Edmonton, Alberta

RED DEER SERVICE CANADA CENTRE

101-4901 46th Street

Red Deer, Alberta

LETHBRIDGE SERVICE CANADA CENTRE

Crowsnest Trail Plaza, Unit 101

920 2A Avenue North

Lethbridge, Alberta

FORT MCMURRAY SERVICE CANADA CENTRE

8530 Manning Avenue, Unit 107

Fort McMurray, Alberta