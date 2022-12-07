An Absolute Icon debuted New Pink Hair last night!

Shania Twain was crowned Music Icon at the 2022 People's Choice Awards last night! She slayed her performance and gave a super inspiring speech about what she'd tell her younger self, which was all amazing...but can we talk about her PINK HAIR! OH. MY. GOODNESS. She looks absolutely glorious!! Shania could look good in a garbage bag and has served some serious looks in her day, but I feel like this is truly one of her best! What do you think? Love? Not so much?

Shania also announced an extra show for Calgary this week! After her two shows on May 9th and 10th, she'll loop back for another on November 11th. Tickets go on sale December 16th and I really hope she's still rocking the pink hair when she's here!