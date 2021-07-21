An UPDATE On Netflix's Hit Show, YOU

We all have our favourite shows that we binge so quickly and then are disappointed because we have to wait so long for another season, and with a ton of us always on the edge of our seats watching the show YOU, it’s been a long time coming. Finally we get an update on the new season for a show we’ve all been wanting more of! It looks like the new season is going to hit Netflix by the end of the year and the best part is that this third season is going to apparently be even more bananas than the first two. Showrunner Sera Gamble tweeted that “the episodes are f-ing bonkers and the performances are insanely good…That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season” okay so we know that we can expect something magic with this new season. Now even though this is all Sera has revealed there have been other things said about the new season like we can expect new characters and a new setting that isn’t a big city. So what can we expect for sure? Who really knows BUT isn’t that half the fun of the series? You never quite know what to expect…