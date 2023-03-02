"Anastasia" Broadway play touches down in YYC!

Broadway lovers in YYC gear up for a magical and one of a kind experience.

'ANASTASIA' is now playing at the Jubilee Auditoria in Calgary this week. You can still score tickets right now!

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical "ANASTASIA" is on a journey.

"From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family."

"A monster hit!"

- The New York Times

"Irresistible!"

- Variety

"A serious hit!"

- NBC-TV